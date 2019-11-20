COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards, the team's biggest weapon on offense, most likely won't play in the team's arch-rival game against Clemson.

USC Coach Will Muschamp said Edwards, a senior, had arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus cartilage in his knee Wednesday morning. It's a routine procedure performed on athletes that usually requires some rest to heal but is not normally season-ending or requiring of a lengthy time off. While Muschamp wouldn't rule out that Edwards could play, he said it was "doubtful."

"If he's unable to go, it's a huge blow," Muschamp said Wednesday. "It certainly hurts you from an explosive play standpoint."

Edwards leads the team with 71 receptions, 816 yards, and six touchdowns this year. He's already the team's all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions, and was one touchdown away from setting the record for career receiving touchdowns.

"I hurt for Bryan," Muschamp said. "He's certainly deserving of walking out of here with all the records and something I envisioned him doing this year, and he's had an unbelievable year for us."

USC (4-7) plays Clemson at 12 p.m. on November 30 at Williams-Brice Stadium. USC is not bowl-eligible, so this will be their last game of the 2019 season.

