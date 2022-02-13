Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68

Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, Devin Carter added 21 and South Carolina defeated Georgia 80-68 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.



Bryant and Carter combined to shoot 16 of 24 with five 3-pointers for the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). James Reese V added 10 points and six assists.



Kario Oquendo scored 18 points, Braelen Bridges added 16, Jabri Abdur-Rahim 12 and Aaron Cook 11 with six assists for Georgia (6-19, 1-11), which lost its fifth straight.



South Carolina swept the season series and has won 12 straight against the Bulldogs.



South Carolina, which leads the SEC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game, was plus-5 in that category and outscored Georgia 18-6 on second-chance points. The Gamecocks won the overall rebounding battle 41-27. They shot 52%, 10% better than the Bulldogs.



South Carolina is at Ole Miss on Tuesday. Georgia is at LSU on Wednesday.