Bryce Thompson turned his first start for Tennessee into an award-winning performance.

The former Dutch Fork star had his first career interception which he returned 21 yards to the East Tennessee State 3-yard line. He also recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

His stat sheet led to him being named SEC Freshman of the Week, but Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt talked more about Bryce's preparation than his actual performance.

""Bryce practiced the way you're supposed to practice and he played well," Pruitt said.

"So that would be a good lesson for everyone involved, if you practice that way, it gives you a chance to have success on Saturday. We're young, we're new, and they're trying to figure it out. Moving forward, there are a lot of lessons that we can learn from every week. We have to make sure we continue to educate our guys and how we expect things to be done."

As a junior in 2016, Thompson led the Ben Lippen football program to its first state championship. He transferred back to Dutch Fork was was the catalyst in the Silver Foxes win over Dorman for the 5A state championship. It was Dutch Fork's second consecutive state championship. Thompson went on to be named the Offensive MVP for the South Carolina team in the 2017 Shrine Bowl.

