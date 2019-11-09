KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee sophomore defensive back Bryce Thompson will return to practice on Wednesday after being arrested in August for misdemeanor domestic assault head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement.

“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously. I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice," Pruitt said.

Thompson was suspended indefinitely before the season began after being arrested on the night of August 24 for misdemeanor domestic assault.

We'll hear from head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Wednesday night after practice.

