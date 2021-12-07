Bubba Chandler gets drafted by the Pirates

The Clemson football and baseball signee was drafted 72nd overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 MLB Draft.

PITTSBURGH — It took a little longer than expected, but Bubba Chandler’s dreams of being drafted have come true.

Chandler was selected 72nd overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Clemson football and baseball signee was projected by most draft experts to be a mid-late first round pick, but he had to wait until round three to hear his name.

His selection comes with a projected signing bonus of $870,700.

In his senior season of high school, Chandler played both shortstop and pitcher, and he batted .411 with eight home runs. He posted an 8-1 record as a pitcher with an impressive 1.25 ERA.

On the gridiron, Chandler committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers as a Quarterback.

The MLB signing deadline is on August 1st, which gives the two-sport standout three weeks to make his decision.