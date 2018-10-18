Bubba Wallace has been named to the EBONY Power 100 list published by Ebony Magazine.

Wallace was listed as an “MVP” and joins athletes such as Stephen Curry, Antonio Brown, Venus Williams and former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

The list recognizes and celebrates the most inspiring and influential leaders of color who are impacting and shaping the world.

“This is quite an honor to be recognized with others in the African-American community,” Wallace said in a release. “It’s humbling to join a list of the other star athletes, artists and community and national leaders. I’m just trying to be the best driver that I can be and focus on winning races for Richard Petty Motorsports and our partners. To be recognized for some of our accomplishments this season is an honor and I’d like to thank EBONY for the recognition.”

Wallace started his rookie Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season with a bang, finishing second in the season-opening Daytona 500. He has two top 10s this season, and has led laps at Bristol, Pocono and Talladega.

Wallace has also been named as one of the top 50 Most Influential People in Sports Culture by Bleacher Report and one of the World’s Most Marketable athletes named by SportsPro.

“We are proud of what Bubba is doing both on and off the track for our race team and our partners,” said Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer, Richard Petty Motorsports. “We know that we have something very special with him and he continues to break barriers outside our sport to be a first-class athlete, spokesperson and inspiration to many.”

