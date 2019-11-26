For the third time in his career, South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough is the MEAC Coach of the Year.

Pough received the honor Tuesday based on voting by the league head coaches and sports information directors.

After a 5-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in conference play in 2018, this season the Bulldogs finished 8-3 overall and 6-2 in MEAC play which was good enough for a share of the MEAC title. That marked the 17th MEAC championship overall and the seventh in the Buddy Ball era.

The Bulldogs got a signature win over then-eighth ranked Wofford who eventually went on to capture the Southern Conference title.

Corey Fields, the redshirt freshman quarterback for the Bulldogs, was named the MEAC rookie of the year. Fields was a two-time MEAC Rookie of the Week award winner and finished third in the MEAC in passing efficiency with 15 passing touchdowns. Fields shattered South Carolina State’s school record on Nov. 9 when the Bulldogs defeated Howard 62-21. Fields finished the game 18-for-29 for 333 yards passing and a record seven touchdown passes. For that game, he earned FCS STATS Freshman of the Week for his performance.

Receiver De'Montrez Burroughs, offensive tackle Alex Taylor and defensive lineman Tyrell Goodwin represented the Bulldogs on the All-MEAC first team.

On the second team for S.C. State were offensive lineman Malik Mickle, defensive lineman Roderick Perry and defensive back Decobie Durant.

Bulldog running back LaBron Morris was on the the All-MEAC third team along with center Mike Terry.





