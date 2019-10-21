ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Saturday head football coach Buddy Pough became the winningest coach in the university’s history when the team dominated Morgan State with 24-10 victory.

The win gave Pough his 129th win, the most ever wins by one coach in the program's history. It doing so, he passed legendary coach Willie Jeffries.

Students, alumni and community members shared their thoughts about the impact of the historic weekend.

"I was at the same HS he coached at now I’m at the same college" says Tison Gray, student and SC state football player, "I can always say I was apart of the team that got him his record over Willie Jefferies."

"All I can say to Buddy is I’m so happy" says Deloris Frazier, Orangeburg county councilwoman. "We got our homebody coming back doing something nice for this community and bringing stardom to Orangeburg."

"It’s more than just a football game" says Brenda Jamerson, alumni of SC State, "It’s more than just people coming here it’s about the fun it brings to the university, the exposure it brings it’s just awesome."

After time expired, Pough received a brief ride on the shoulders of his players before a special presentation took place on the field with Jeffries officially congratulating one of his former Bulldog players for breaking the record.

This was Homecoming for S.C. State but the rainy weather forced the cancellation of the parade and kickoff was moved up to 10:30 a.m. in an effort to get the game in before the inclement weather arrived.