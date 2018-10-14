ORANGEBURG, SC — ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Akevious Williams scored two touchdowns, Tydarius Peters forced a fumble on the conversion and Bethune-Cookman defeated South Carolina State 28-26 Saturday, for its third straight win.

The Wildcats (4-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic) saw their early 19-point lead get whittled down to two when SC State's Tyrece Nick broke in from the 1 with 2:32 left in the game. Peters tackled Nick behind the line during the conversion, forcing the fumble. Todney Evans recovered to preserve the win for Bethune-Cookman, which ran out the clock.

Williams rushed for a career-high 110 yards on 10 carries. Trevor Merritt returned an interception 42 yards to give Bethune-Cookman a 10-0 lead, his second pick-6 in as many games.

After SC State cut that to 10-6, Kennedy Ndukwe picked up a fumbled snap during the point-after try and returned it the length of the field for a 12-6 BCU lead.

Nick passed for 159 yards with a TD and rushed for 129 more and two TDs.

