For the third time in his career, South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough is the MEAC Coach of the Year.

Pough received the honor Tuesday based on voting by the league head coaches and sports information directors.

After a 5-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in conference play in 2018, this season the Bulldogs finished 8-3 overall and 6-2 in MEAC play which was good enough for a share of the MEAC title. That marked the 17th MEAC championship overall and the seventh in the Buddy Ball era.

The Bulldogs got a signature win over then-eighth ranked Wofford who eventually went on to capture the Southern Conference title.

Corey Fields, the redshirt freshman quarterback for the Bulldogs, was named the MEAC rookie of the year.



