South Carolina State is receiving a check for $25,000 for the work its athletes have put in in the academic arena.

The Bulldog athletic program has been awarded the MEAC 2019-2020 Graduation Success Rate award.

"Congratulations to South Carolina State University, including President James Clark, Director of Athletics Stacy Danley and the administrators, coaches, student-athletes and support staff for winning the Graduation Success Rate award," said MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas.

"The ultimate goal is to develop and graduate our student-athletes to be productive citizens in our society."

The Bulldogs' 83-percent GSR is the highest among MEAC programs.