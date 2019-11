Two South Carolina State players have been recognized for their performances in the 20-17 overtime win at Norfolk State.

Quarterback Corey Fields is the MEAC rookie of the week after he completed 20 of 35 passes for 286 yards.

Kicker Dillon Bredesen connected on two field goals of 29 and 27 yards, including the game-winning field goal in overtime.

The victory gave the Bulldogs an 8-3 record and a share of the MEAC title.