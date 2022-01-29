S.C. State postpones Parade of Champions

For the second time this month, South Carolina State is forced to delay its celebration of Bulldog athletics.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State will have to wait a little longer to honor the HBCU Football Championship and other accomplishments within the Bulldogs athletics department.

The parade. which was scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed after approximately 40 athletes from the football, men's and women's tennis and track teams tested positive for COVID.

According to the school, all students had been vaccinated. At least eight members of the Bulldog football team were asymptomatic and placed in isolation while contact tracing was conducted

“Our student-athletes are devastated that this quarantine requirement has caused them to miss this celebration of their accomplishments,” said athletics director Stacy Danley.

“At the end of the day, we have to keep the health and well-being of our students as our priority.”

As of late Friday night, Saturday's basketball doubleheader in Orangeburg between South Carolina State and Norfolk State is still on as scheduled. The women's game tips off at 2:00 p.m. with the men to follow.