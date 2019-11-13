Corey Fields was named the FCS National Freshman of the Week by STATS, LLC.



The native of Hollywood, SC shattered the school record with seven touchdown passes which is two more than the previous high. Fields performance came in South Carolina State's 62-21 victory over Howard this past Saturday.

He completed 18 of 29 passes for 333 yards and had a 231.283 passing efficiency rating, the second-highest among MEAC qualifiers this season. His TD passes went for 39, 5, 9, 43, 42, 14 and 6 yards. Five of his scores went to senior De'Montrez Burroughs who set a school record for most touchdown catches in a game.