Eight wins, a share of the MEAC title and a win over the Southern Conference champion was not enough for South Carolina State to earn a bid to the FCS playoffs.

The Bulldogs (8-3) started off the season with a win over a Wofford team which was ranked eighth in the country at the time.

Wofford (8-3) received an automatic bid by winning the SoCon. Fellow Southern Conference rival Furman (8-4) received an at-large berth.

North Carolina A&T, who also claimed a share of the MEAC title, will play in the Celebration Bowl. The Aggies own the tiebreaker with S.C. State after winning the head to head battle.