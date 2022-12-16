Cade Klubnik gets ready for his first start in orange

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson kicked off Orange Bowl practice this week with the quarterback room a little smaller in terms of the number of bodies.
Two-year starter D.J. Uiagaeleli has moved on to the transfer portal and reserve Billy Wiles has transferred to Southern Mississippi.
But it's the decision by D.J. to hit the portal that has elevated freshman Cade Klubnik to QB1 status.
Klubnik came off the bench in the ACC Championship and helped the record four scoring drives in a 39-10 win over North Carolina.
Now that Klubnik has the QB1 status, head coach Dabo Swinney says with that comes all the scrutiny and attention.
"A lot changes," said Swinney.
"The light gets a lot brighter. And everybody’s gonna be rooting for the backup. So your mistakes get magnified. If you don’t comb your hair right on that day it gets magnified. Scrutiny gets a lot greater. That just comes with it. Obviously, we rep our two quarterbacks equally. But now he’s repping with all the ones, he’s always gotten some reps, but now he’s getting all the ones. He has to lead now from out front. Not that he’s not leading but he’s the guy. So there’s a lot that comes with it but this kid’s been doing this a long time. He’s well prepared and ready and excited to have this opportunity.”
Klubnik's first start will be under the bright lights of Hard Rock Stadium as the Tigers face Tennessee in a top 10 matchup.