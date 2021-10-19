x
Cam Newton says he's vaccinated and ready to return to NFL

Newton was cut by the New England Patriots right before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Former Carolina Panther Cam Newton says he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and is ready to return to the NFL. 

The quarterback, who was cut by the New England Patriots just before the season began, published a video on his YouTube channel saying it’s time to get back into pro football. He is a free agent. 

The 2015 NFL MVP was the Patriots’ starter for most of 2020 when the team went 7-9 during a pandemic-impacted season. But New England went with first-round draft choice Mac Jones this year and released the 32-year-old Newton. 

