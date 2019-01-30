CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton's a busy man, even in the offseason.

Just days after the Panthers announced the 2015 NFL MVP underwent arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder, Newton announced that he's opening an exclusive restaurant and cigar bar. The club is in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood, just a few blocks away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Super Bowl LIII.

Fellaship was developed by Newton and his brother CJ to reflect what Sundays were like growing up in the Newton house, with family and friends gathered to enjoy a good cigar, food and of course, fellowship.

“This is a dream come true for me, my brother CJ, my dad Cecil and others in my extended family,” Newton said in a press release. “To be able to come back to Atlanta to such a thriving business environment and start a business is just one way that I want to start giving back to my hometown that gave me my start and has been so good to me and my family. I’d like to thank the City of Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and others for helping this dream become a reality.”

Fellaship will debut on Super Bowl weekend with several events starting Friday, February 1.

You can purchase a ticket to watch Sunday's big game at Newton's club here. All tickets include food & beverage, as well as a complimentary cigar and parking. Standard admission is $750 or you can upgrade to VIP status for $1000. VIP access includes dedicated serving staff, valet parking, a signature drink and access to the private mezzanine. Full weekend packages are also available.