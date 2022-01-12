Gamecocks defensive star leaving for NFL Draft

Cam Smith potentially could be a first-round draft pick.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Cam Smith has announced he will leave the school to enter the NFL draft.

Smith, a redshirt junior, announced his decision online Friday evening.

"After much prayer and consideration and speaking with my family I will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft," Smith wrote. "I am eager to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL, but I will always be a Gamecock."

Smith accompanied the words with a picture of him smoking a cigar while holding the Palmetto Bowl trophy, which the team won last Saturday by defeating Clemson in the two teams' annual rivalry game.

He's widely considered on the best defensive backs in college football. Some NFL mock drafts are already suggesting he could even be a first round pick in next year's NFL selection ceremony.

Smith had 91 total tackles and six interceptions in his USC career.

The Blythewood native, who went to Westwood High School near Columbia, has been at South Carolina for four years but did have one year of eligibility remaining, which he will forego.