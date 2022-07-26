Cam Smith lands on the watch list for another national award

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith is on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy which goes to college football's best defensive player.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith has been named to the watch list for the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

That award, which is presented by the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club, goes to college football's best defensive player.

A junior from Westwood High School, Smith is already on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award which goes to the best defensive back in the country.

He was named Second Team All-SEC by the Associated Press last season and at last week's SEC Media Days, attendees voted Smith to the All-SEC Second Team.

In his sophomore season of 2021, Smith led the team with 14 passes defended, including three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games played and only 15 catches on 32 targets throughout the season.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2022 trophy on Nov. 16 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

The FWAA also announced the players on the watch list for the Outland Trophy which goes to college football's best interior lineman.

South Carolina Super Senior Dylan Wonnum is on the list.

Heading into his fifth season in the South Carolina program, Wonnum's 2021 season ended prematurely after suffering a back injury which required season-ending surgery.

Wonnum has started 30 of his 32 games he has played over the past four years.