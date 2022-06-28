x
Cam Smith picks up another preseason honor

The Westwood Grad had three interceptions for the Gamecocks in 2021.
Credit: Gamecock athletics

University of South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith has garnered a spot on the 2022 pre-season first-team All-America squad as selected by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, it was announced today.
 
Smith, a 6-0, 188-pounder redshirt junior from Blythewood, S.C., earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press a year ago after leading the team with 14 passes defended, including three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games played and only 15 catches on 32 targets throughout the season.
 
Smith, who has five career interceptions, previously was named a pre-season second team All-American and first team All-SEC selection by Phil Steele, and was a pre-season first team All-SEC pick by Athlon Sports.
 
The Walter Camp Football Foundation is an all-volunteer organization and caretaker of the nation's oldest college football All-America team.
 
Smith and the Gamecocks are set to report to fall camp on August 4, with the first fall practice slated for August 5.

