Cam's return, Darnold's revenge game on tap in Panthers 2021 schedule

Carolina will open the season at home against the Jets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will open the 2021 season at home against the New York Jets.

The game should provide some juicy storylines as new Carolina QB Sam Darnold squares off against his old team.

The NFL released schedules for the 2021 season on Wednesday night, and the Panthers (5-11 in 2020) only have one primetime game on the initial schedule (which can be flexed late in the season).

Carolina will visit Houston at 8:20 on Sept. 23 on Thursday Night Football.

New England will visit Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 7, which could mark the return of Cam Newton.

Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team will visit on Nov. 21.

The Panthers BYE week does not come until Week 13 (Dec. 5).

This year NFL teams will play 17 games for the first time, and only three preseason games.

Here is the full Panthers schedule.

PRESEASON

TBD: at Colts

Aug. 20-22: vs. Ravens

Aug. 27: vs. Steelers

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 1 (Sept. 12): vs. Jets, 1 p.m.

WEEK 2 (Sept. 19): vs. Saints, 1 p.m.

WEEK 3 (Sept. 23): at Texans, 8:20 p.m.

WEEK 4 (Oct. 3): at Cowboys, 1 p.m.

WEEK 5 (Oct. 10): vs. Eagles, 1 p.m.

WEEK 6 (Oct. 17): vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

WEEK 7 (Oct. 24): at Giants, 1 p.m.

WEEK 8 (Oct. 31): at Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 9 (Nov. 7): vs. Patriots, 1 p.m.

WEEK 10 (Nov. 14): at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 11 (Nov. 21): vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

WEEK 12 (Nov. 28): at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

WEEK 13 (Dec. 5): BYE

WEEK 14 (Dec. 12): vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 15 (Dec. 18 or 19): at Bills, TBD

WEEK 16 (Dec. 26): vs. Bucs, 1 p.m.

WEEK 17 (Jan 2): at Saints, 1 p.m.