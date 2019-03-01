Can Trevor keep his cool?

Can his famously calm demeanor stay intact during Monday's game with Alabama or will the moment swallow up the freshman as the Crimson Tide defenders make him look like a freshman.

That is one of the questions surrounding the national championship game.

For Lawrence the newcomer has taken every challenge in stride whether it was his first game, his first start, his first ACC Championship or hjis first bowl game.

Lawrence says ultimately "it's just football" and that approach has served him well to this point.