'Cardiac Cats' Lexington Softball and Baseball teams extend seasons in dramatic fashion

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Wildcat softball and baseball teams each hosted Class 5A Playoff action on Monday.

On the softball diamond, the Wildcats earned a berth in the Class 5A Lower State Final in dramatic fashion. After the Cats rallied from four runs down to force extra innings, Livi Warren hit a leadoff walkoff home run in the bottom of the eight, giving Lexington a 6-5 win against Summerville.

The Lexington baseball team could also call themselves "cardiac cats." They rallied from five runs down to defeat Chapin 10-8 in a Class 5A Elimination game.