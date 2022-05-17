x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

'Cardiac Cats' Lexington Softball and Baseball teams extend seasons in dramatic fashion

The Wildcat softball and baseball teams each hosted Class 5A Playoff action on Monday.

More Videos

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Wildcat softball and baseball teams each hosted Class 5A Playoff action on Monday.

On the softball diamond, the Wildcats earned a berth in the Class 5A Lower State Final in dramatic fashion. After the Cats rallied from four runs down to force extra innings, Livi Warren hit a leadoff walkoff home run in the bottom of the eight, giving Lexington a 6-5 win against Summerville. 

The Lexington baseball team could also call themselves "cardiac cats." They rallied from five runs down to defeat Chapin 10-8 in a Class 5A Elimination game. 

The Wildcat baseball team will travel to Berkeley Wednesday and need two wins to advance to the Class 5A final.  