For the first time since 2013, Cardinal Newman's boys hoisted the state championship trophy.

For the first time ever, the Cardinal Newman girls hoisted a state championship trophy.

Saturday night at the Sumter Civic Center, it was a sweep for the Cardinals in the SCISA 3A state championship games.

The girls defeated Northwood 53-44 with Audrey Meyers leading the way with 23 points. That came one night after the junior went over the 1,000 point mark for her career.

In the boys contest, an All-Midlands showdown between region rivals Cardinal Newman and Hammond ended with the Cardinals taking a 57-41 victory. Future Murray State Racer Chico Carter, Jr. led Cardinal Newman with 20 points. Carter leaves the program as the school's all-time leading scorer.