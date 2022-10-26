Cardinal Newman wins Volleyball State Championship

It's the Cardinals fourth State Championship in program history and second in the last three seasons.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Cardinal Newman Volleyball team capped off a historic season in style Tuesday night.

The Cardinals swept Porter Gaud 3-0 Tuesday night to capture the 2022 SCISA Class 4A Volleyball State Championship.

It was the fourth straight year the two programs have met in the championship match. Unlike Tuesday night, the previous two matchups were five-set matches with Cardinal Newman winning in 2020 and Porter-Gaud winning last year.

Senior and University of Delaware commit Anna Logan Gillens led the Cardinals with 14 kills and eight digs. Christiana Greene was second on the team with 13 kills. South Carolina commit Victoria Harris had 13 digs, four assists and two aces.