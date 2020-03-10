Cardinals legend Bob Gibson dies at 84

The Cardinals legend was the greatest pitcher in team history and one of the most intense competitors in the history of baseball

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have lost another legendary Hall of Famer in 2020.

One of the fiercest competitors and one of the most celebrated players in franchise history, Bob Gibson, died Friday in his hometown of Omaha after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gibson was one of the most intense and intimidating pitchers in the history of baseball, and the greatest pitcher in Cardinals history.

Gibson was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981, won two World Series championships, was a nine-time all-star, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and an MVP.

His 1.12 ERA in 1968 is still the lowest in a single season in the live-ball era of baseball.

Gibson is the second legend the Cardinals have lost this year, with fellow Hall of Famer Lou Brock passing away in September.

RIP ❤️ ✊🏽

Thank you for all your wisdom

You are a legend

❤️✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/9HVldf8vPG — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) October 3, 2020

Cardinals stars Jack Flaherty and Yadier Molina talked about the franchise icon after their game in San Diego.

"When you lose a guy like Bob Gibson, it's just hard. I just want to say I wish the Gibson family the best. We lost another one," Molina said. "Bob was funny and smart. When he talked you listened.