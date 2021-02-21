x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Carolina Baseball completes opening weekend sweep

Gamecocks improve to 3-0 and completed the 3-game sweep of Dayton on Sunday.
Credit: Gamecock Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks broke a 1-all tie with four runs in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of Dayton in a 5-1 win Sunday afternoon (Feb. 21) at Founders Park.

Colin Burgess opened the eighth with a walk. He moved to second on Jeff Heinrich's sacrifice bunt. George Callil then brought in the game-winning run with a double down the line in right field. After a strikeout, Noah Myers and Wes Clarke both walked, setting up David Mendham's bases-clearing double to left to give the Gamecocks insurance heading to the ninth. 

Julian Bosnic started the game for the Gamecocks and set a school record with eight consecutive strikeouts between the first and third innings. Bosnic went 3.1 innings, striking out nine and walking four while not allowing a hit with an earned run. 

Carolina hosts Winthrop Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 23) at Founders Park. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.