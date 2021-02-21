Carolina Baseball completes opening weekend sweep

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks broke a 1-all tie with four runs in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of Dayton in a 5-1 win Sunday afternoon (Feb. 21) at Founders Park.



Colin Burgess opened the eighth with a walk. He moved to second on Jeff Heinrich's sacrifice bunt. George Callil then brought in the game-winning run with a double down the line in right field. After a strikeout, Noah Myers and Wes Clarke both walked, setting up David Mendham's bases-clearing double to left to give the Gamecocks insurance heading to the ninth.