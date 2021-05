Carolina Baseball defeats Kentucky 11-6, completing weekend sweep

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the first time since 2002, the University of South Carolina baseball team went into Lexington and completed a three-game sweep of Kentucky. The Gamecocks defeated the Wildcats, 11-6, Sunday afternoon (May 16) at Kentucky Proud Park to move to 15-12 in Southeastern Conference play. Andrew Eyster had four hits and drove in four runs in the win. George Callil had two hits and scored three runs while Brady Allen , Josiah Sightler and Wes Clarke each drove in a pair.

Carolina scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings. Sightler brought in a pair in the third with a home run to left. Clarke had the big hit in the fourth, a two-run double to the gap in left. The Gamecocks matched Kentucky's run in the bottom of the fourth with one in the top of the fifth. The Gamecocks put up three runs in the seventh and added an insurance run in the ninth.



Thomas Farr earned the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs and seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk.