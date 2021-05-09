Carolina Baseball walks off Mississippi State in extra innings

David Mendham's RBI double in the bottom of the 11th that scored Jeff Heinrich lifted the University of South Carolina baseball team to a 4-3 extra-inning win over No. 4 Mississippi State Sunday afternoon (May 9) at Founders Park.



Heinrich singled to right with one out and scored from first on Mendham's double to the gap in left. Carolina was down to its last at-bats in the ninth, but Heinrich doubled to right to score pinch runner Noah Myers, tying the game at three.



Brett Kerry pitched great in relief, striking out six in six innings, allowing four hits and a run. Julian Bosnic earned the win, pitching a scoreless 11th with a walk and a strikeout.



Mendham gave Carolina a 2-0 lead in the second with a home run to right. The Bulldogs put up runs in the third, fifth and sixth to take the lead before Carolina tied it in the ninth.



Mendham, Heinrich and Wes Clarke had two hits apiece in the win.