Christian McCaffrey out for season with ankle injury

Christian McCaffrey will undergo an MRI to diagnose the severity of the ankle injury he suffered in a 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve Monday afternoon, just hours after head coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey would have an MRI to further evaluate his injury. Rhule said he felt McCaffrey avoided a serious injury but the Panthers' star was seen in a walking boot after the game and didn't return after rolling his ankle in the first half. He finished the game with just 35 yards on 10 carries.

The team confirmed the MRI "revealed an injury severe enough to place him on injured reserve." Because it's the second time going on IR this year, McCaffrey will be sidelined the remainder of the season.

In a post shared to Instagram, McCaffrey said he was "devastated" about being out the rest of the season.

"I’ve put family, friends, and all other interests on hold so I can fully concentrate my efforts on treatment, training, practicing, studying, preparing, and playing the game I love at the highest level which is why my season coming to an abrupt end today leaves me devastated," McCaffrey said, in part. "I am thankful to everyone who continue to help and support me through this difficult time and promise I will fight with everything I have to return bigger, stronger, faster, and better than ever. #KeepPounding!"

Christian McCaffrey shared this message via his IG, saying that "my season coming to an abrupt end today leaves me devastated" & "promise I will fight with everything I have to return bigger, stronger, faster, and better than ever. #KeepPounding!"



The Panthers are heading into the bye week with two straight losses that dropped them to 5-7 and outside the playoffs in the NFC. The Panthers are on a bye this week before hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

McCaffrey missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Houston Texans.

