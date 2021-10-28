Former Gamecocks and Tigers convene in Lexington

The Lexington Sertoma Club hosted its 12th annual Big Thursday Celebration with former Clemson and South Carolina players in attendance.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Sertoma Club hosted its 12th annual Big Thursday Celebration on Wednesdayat the Icehouse Amphitheater and Pavilion in Lexington. This fundraising event commemorates the state’s biggest college football rivalry, which was played on Thursday the week of the South Carolina State Fair through 1959 before it moved to its permanent position on the weekend in November.

A trio of legends headlined the event and gave the crowd plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from their college days.

Former Gamecock quarterback Bobby Fuller, who lives in Chapin, is a Miami native who learned quickly when he arrived in Columbia just how intense the Palmetto State showdown can be. Fuller followed Sparky Woods from Appalachian State to South Carolina.

Former Clemson quarterback Chris Morocco and former defensive lineman Michael Dean Perry both played under the legendary Danny Ford in the late 1980s. Morocco took over for Rodney Williams as Clemson's starting quarterback for the 1989 season.