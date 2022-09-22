A Boston Celtics legend makes a stop in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Cedric Maxwell played 11 years in the NBA and won a pair of championships with the Celtics including 1981 when he was named the MVP of the Finals.

The man nicknamed "Cornbread" was in Lexington Wednesday for a book signing at LJ's Par and Grill. Maxwell starred at UNC Charlotte, leading that program to the 1977 Final Four. A few months later, he was taken with the 12th overall pick of the NBA Draft by Boston and that put him on a path where he became a permanent part of Celtics lore.