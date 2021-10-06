x
College Football Playoff considering expansion

In the coming years, the College Football Playoff bracket could feature 12 teams and not four.
Credit: AP
Clemson tight end Braden Galloway runs against LSU during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The College Football Playoff is considering an expansion from four to 12 teams. Six spots would be reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions plus six at-large selections. 

Such a plan would triple the number of teams with a shot at winning the national championship. The four-team playoff was implemented in 2014. Its popularity seems to have waned since only a few teams have grabbed the majority of the spots, led by Alabama and Clemson. The TIgers have made the last six CFB Playoffs, winning two national championships and earning two runner-up finishes.

The soonest such a plan might be in place would be for the 2023 season. It is more likely to be after the 2026 season.