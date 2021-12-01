Chadwell receives FCA award

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was honored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) with the 2020 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award. He along with Tom Allen of Indiana University received the award.



Named after Grant Teaff, former Baylor University coach, AFCA executive director and Trustee Emeritus of the FCABoard of Trustees, the Coach of the Year Award presented by FCA recognizes a football coach who exemplifies Christian principles and who is involved in FCA. The award is also based on the success and performance of the coach's team that season. Previous winners include Blake Anderson (2019), Matt Campbell (2018), Scott Frost (2017), John Stiegelmeier (2016), Larry Fedora (2015), Dabo Swinney (2014), Tommy Bowden, Tommy Tuberville, and Jerry Kill.



"Fellowship of Christian Athletes has honored two outstanding coaches who have impacted countless players over their successful careers," said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. "We congratulate Tom Allen and Jamey Chadwell for not only their accomplishments on the field, but also for the way they have touched the lives of countless young athletes—all for the glory of God."



Chadwell has also been named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Associated Press Coach of the Year, The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, the 2020 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, the Sporting News' 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, the Paul "Bear" Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year, and was chosen by fans as The Premier Coach of College Football by Premier Players, Inc.



Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year.



He is also a finalist for both the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, which is presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club



In his third year as the head coach at Coastal Carolina, Chadwell led the Chants to the program's first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and the program's first-ever FBS postseason bowl game.



This season marked Coastal Carolina's first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.



The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first two in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.

