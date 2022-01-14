Channing Tindall caps off senior season with a National Championship

The Spring Valley alum had eight tackles in Georgia's 33-18 win against Alabama in the National Championship game.

ATHENS, Ga. — It may have took some time, but Channing Tindall made the most out of his senior season in Athens.

The Linebacker out of Spring Valley was a key part of a Georgia defense that held the Alabama Crimson Tide to just 18 points in the College Football Playoff National Title Game, Alabama's lowest scoring total of the season.

In the game, Tindall had eight tackles including a big sack on third down which forced an Alabama field goal instead of a touchdown.

The sack and the moments leading up to it have since gone viral on social media.

Player led Accountability = Championship Standards pic.twitter.com/FoHo06ZtTP — Jaycob Ammerman (@Jammer2233) January 11, 2022

Prior to his arrival to Athens in 2018, Tindall was a two sport star at Spring Valley and was recruited by many of the top schools in the SEC, ultimately choosing to play for Kirby Smart at Georgia.

After serving as a backup through his first three seasons, Tindall flourished in an increased role with the Dawgs in 2021, finishing the year with 67 tackles which ranked third on the team.

His former coach at Spring Valley, Robin Bacon, said it felt great seeing Tindall's hard work pay off with a National Title.

"That was a big win for him, I know how hard he's work since he's been at Georgia, everyone at Spring Valley is really proud of him."

Tindall now has a big decision to make as he can either declare for the NFL Draft or stay at Georgia for an additional season.