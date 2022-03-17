Channing Tindall's path to the NFL continues with Pro Day

ATHENS, Ga. — Since graduating from Spring Valley High School, Channing Tindall has steadily worked his way up the Georgia depth chart.
This past season was Tindall's best as he was named to the All-SEC Second Team. He was tied for third on the team with 67 tackles. In the win over Alabama in the CFP national championship, he matched his career high with eight tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.0 QB sack and five QB pressures which was also a career high.
Tindall was part of the Bulldog contingent at Georgia's NFL Pro Day. A host of NFL scouts and a few head coaches made the trip to Athens to get a look at Georgia's draft-eligible prospects.