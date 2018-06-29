The American Family Insurance All-USA Teams have been released for all 50 states and in the Palmetto State, Chapin head coach Scott McLeod is the All-USA Coach of the Year.

McLeod led Chapin to its first state championship in baseball since 2002. It was also his fourth career title for a coach who underwent a kidney transplante in the fall.

Chapin catcher Tanner Steffy, who has signed with the College of Charleston, was named to the All-USA First Team along with Swansea first baseman/USC signee Josiah Sightler, A.C. Flora outfielder/Clemson signee Will Bethea.

Airport senior infielder Tyler Corbitt, a former News19 Player of the Week, was named to the second team. Corbitt will play at The Citadel. Other All-USA second team picks were Blythewood infielder and pitcher Landon Lucas, Lexington infielder Noah Huthmaker and River Bluff outfielder Alex Urban.

© 2018 WLTX