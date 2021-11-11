Superman Cam is back! Players, fans show all the love on social media

The Panthers have signed Cam Newton. Superman is back!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2021 story with the former Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl speaking on the Cam Newton signing.

Cam Newton is back in action with the Carolina Panthers! He agreed to the terms Thursday with the team.

You may remember in 2016 he took the team to the super bowl.

Then last year the Patriots picked him up to replace Tom Brady but released him in August. Since then, 32-year-old Newton has been looking for a new home.

The Panthers welcomed back Newton on social media and many former Panthers tweeted their support.

The reactions of former Panthers and fans on social media are endless.

Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen tweeted "That's my quarterback."

Bojangles tweeted they know what brought Cam Newton home.

Former Panther tweeted "The Cam Newton is back in Black & Blue."

Former Panthers Wide Receiver tweeted "He's known as Superman, but welcome back Mr. Newton."

