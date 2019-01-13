KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The power of social media helped a Chiefs player find the man who helped him in the snow on the way to Saturday’s game.

Saturday night, Jeff Allen shared a tweet asking for Chiefs Kingdom to help him find a guy named Dave who drives a 1997 or 1998 black Suburban. He said he wants to give him AFC Championship tickets for helping him.

After over 12,000 retweets, he found the real Dave Sunday morning.

‘Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness @Davidco59434183’