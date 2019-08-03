He was born in Gabon, a country located along the Atlantic coast of Central Africa. He then made his way to Roselle Catholic High School in Roselle, New Jersey where his basketball career did not start until he was a sophomore in high school.

Now, Chris Silva is preparing for what could be his swan song at the Colonial Life Arena.

Silva along with Hassani Gravett and Tre Campbell will be honored during Senior Day festivities prior to tip-off with Georgia.

He was part of USC's first Final Four team as a sophomore. As a junior, Silva was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. His senior year has seen Silva lead the team in scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounds (7.4 rebounds per game). His growth since arriving at USC has been remarkable and he hopes he has left a lasting legacy.

"I want to be remembered as one of the greatest to ever step on the court," Silva said in his usual mild-mannered delivery.

"A good kid and hard worker, one of the best Gamecocks to ever step on the court."

Silva has had a lot of great moments at the Colonial Life Arena. His most memorable moment he recalled was the buzzer-beater win over Monmouth which was courtesy of a PJ Dozier baseline jumper as time expired. That was in Silva's sophomore season which ended at the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. He also remembered his great effort in his junior season against 18th-ranked Kentucky. Silva tied his career high at the time of 27 points in a 76-68 victory over the Wildcats, a game that saw Carolina rally from a 14-point second-half deficit.

Tipoff with Georgia is set for 1:00 p.m. A USC win gives the Gamecocks the fourth seed for the SEC Tournament and the all important double-bye.