CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers running back, Christian McCaffrey, is sending a military veteran to the 2019 Super Bowl.

McCaffrey has teamed up with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and the Wounded Warrior Project to award this veteran an experience of a lifetime.

Sergeant Alex Somerson and his wife Shawna, also an Army veteran, will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The two currently live in Mooresville, North Carolina, with their two children.

As a sergeant in the United States Army from 2004-2009, Alex Somerson was assigned to 1/327 Infantry, 101st Airborne Division, where he was twice deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. During his service, he earned the Combat Infantry Badge.

Upon returning home, Somerson was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has been involved with Wounded Warrior Project since 2011.

Christian McCaffrey is scheduled to meet with Somerson and other military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge on Saturday, February 2nd in Atlanta.

“Teaming up with USAA and the Wounded Warrior Project to award a trip to the Super Bowl to a military veteran is a special honor,” said Christian McCaffrey. “I am very much looking forward to meeting Sergeant Alex Somerson and his wife in Atlanta at the Super Bowl and personally thank both of them for their service to our country.”

USAA will be coordinating a similar effort with other players around the league.