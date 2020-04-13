CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey just signed at 4-year extension with the Carolina Panthers, a league source told WCNC Charlotte.

The extension has Mccaffrey averaging $16 million per year, which makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and hauled in 1,005 yards receiving last season to join Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.

McCaffrey's deal surpasses Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott's as the richest ever for a running back. Elliott is making $15 million per season.

