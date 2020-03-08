Columbia football star opts out of 2020 NFL season

Spring Valley grad Christian Miller has decided to sit out the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second NFL season for Panthers edge rusher Christian Miller will not kick off until 2021.

The Spring Valley product who won two national championships at Alabama has decided to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns over the coronavirus.

A fourth-round pick out of Alabama, Miller played in seven games in his rookie season of 2019. He had a pair of sacks in the win over Arizona in week 3. But in week five, Miller suffered an ankle injury in a win over Jacksonville and that would limit him to just 25 snaps the rest of the season.

The son of former Gamecock Corey Miller, Christian was a Parade All-American in his senior season at Spring Valley.

With a high-risk designation, Miller will receive a $350,000 stipend according to Joe Person from The Athletic.