Citadel rallies back to beat Wofford 28-24

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — For the first time since November 2nd, 2019, the Citadel Bulldogs have won a football game.

The Bulldogs rallied back from a 17-point second half deficit to defeat Wofford 28-24 Saturday, getting their first win of the 2020-21 football season.

Former Chapin High standout Cole Owens caught a TD pass in the fourth quarter that trimmed the lead to three points.

Clay Harris led the way on the ground for the Dogs, rushing for 113 yards and 2 TDs, including the game-winning TD scored with 26 seconds left in the game.

The Citadel will be back at home on April 10th for a matchup against Furman, kickoff is set for 1 P.M.