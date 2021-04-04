x
Citadel rallies back to beat Wofford 28-24

For the first time since November 2nd, 2019, the Citadel Bulldogs have won a football game.
The Bulldogs rallied back from a 17-point second half deficit to defeat Wofford 28-24 Saturday, getting their first win of the 2020-21 football season. 

Former Chapin High standout Cole Owens caught a TD pass in the fourth quarter that trimmed the lead to three points. 

Clay Harris led the way on the ground for the Dogs, rushing for 113 yards and 2 TDs, including the game-winning TD scored with 26 seconds left in the game. 

The Citadel will be back at home on April 10th for a matchup against Furman, kickoff is set for 1 P.M. 