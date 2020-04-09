The Citadel has its plan for fans in place for its one home game

The one game in the Lowcountry for the Citadel football team in 2020 will have slightly more than 3,000 fans at Johnson-Hagood Stadium.

The Citadel Bulldogs have one home football game in 2020 and now the plan for fans has been released for the game against Eastern Kentucky on September 26.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce approved the Citadel's plan to where the stadium capacity will be reduced to 27 percent or 3,081 fans. The That number is based on six feet of social distancing among outdoor seating pods.

The official capacity for Johnson-Hagood Stadium is 11,332.

Ticket holders will be asked to sit in pods the size of their party in specified sections. Capacity will be limited to season-ticket holders, suite holders and club level ticket holders. No individual game tickets will be sold.

Below are the guidelines that are in place for fans -

Stadium Safety Measures

Fans who are listed among the CDC's at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.

Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced.

Fans will also not be permitted on the field after the game.

Fans will be seated in pods the size of their party. Pods cannot exceed six people

Gates will be designated either entry or exit only.

Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Will Call will open two hours prior to kickoff.

Clear bag policy is in effect.

Wanding will occur at all entrances.

No stadium re-entry.

Club Level/Suites/Altman Center

Capacity for the Club Level will be reduced to 50-percent.

Suites and Club Level will open two hours prior to kickoff.

Stairwells will be opened to access the club level and suites.

Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early.

For Altman Center Pass Holders, you must enter through the stadium gates first and access the AAC via the west side stairway and exit via the east side stairway.

The front doors to the Altman Center will only be used for elevator access for handicapped patrons with AAC credentials.

The balcony will be closed for the entire game.

Ticketing

Tickets will use touchless scanning.

Season ticket holders will have a designated section for seating.

Parking/Tailgating