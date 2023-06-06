Ella Stalvey wins Women's City Golf Championship

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — On the same day East Carolina announced Ella Stalvey as one of the newest members of the Pirates' golf team, the Blythewood graduate won the Sonic Columbia Women's City Golf Championship.

Playing on her home course, Columbia Country Club, Stalvey followed up her 6-under 66 in round one with a 2-under 70 in the second and final round for a two-day total of 8-under par. Stalvey dropped in a long birdie putt on her 18th hole to put an exclamation point on the week.