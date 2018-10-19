He helped Lexington win the 2013 Class 4A state championship in 2013, just a few weeks before he was taken with the 21st overall pick in the draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Five years later, Nick Ciuffo made it to the big leagues. The Rays called him up on September 3 and he ended up playing in 16 games.

In one of those games, he hit his first and right now his only home run on the MLB level.

So you would think he would have little trouble hitting a softball in a home run derby. But Ciuffo says when this event was held last year in Greenville, he did not look like a big-league hitter.

"I think I swung and missed at the first five pitches last year," Ciuffo said.

But because this event is for the South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association, Ciuffo will take his chances once again in the derby.

The home run derby begins at 12:30 pm Saturday at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium with a celebrity softball game to follow at 1:00 p.m. An auction to benefit the SCYDA will begin at 10:30 a.m.

© 2018 WLTX