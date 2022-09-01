C.J. Stroud gives entire football team gift cards to buy new suits for game day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud wants his teammates to look their best this season.
In a video posted by the team Thursday, the second-year starter told his team he was giving each of them a $500 gift card to Express to buy new suits for the 2022 season.
“I just wanted to do something for the team, so I get everybody $500 gift cards to go to Express and get y’all own suit,” Stroud said. “Make sure y’all really get some suits, look fly. Make sure we all look good as a team.”
The news of course drew cheers from his fellow Buckeyes.
Earlier this year, Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba became brand ambassadors for Express after the passage of the new name, image and likeness rules for student-athletes.
Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year, was picked as one of the six team captains for 2022.