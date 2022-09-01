C.J. Stroud gives entire football team gift cards to buy new suits for game day

The second-year starter told his team he was giving each of them a $500 gift card to Express to buy new suits for the 2022 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud wants his teammates to look their best this season.

In a video posted by the team Thursday, the second-year starter told his team he was giving each of them a $500 gift card to Express to buy new suits for the 2022 season.

“I just wanted to do something for the team, so I get everybody $500 gift cards to go to Express and get y’all own suit,” Stroud said. “Make sure y’all really get some suits, look fly. Make sure we all look good as a team.”

The news of course drew cheers from his fellow Buckeyes.

game day suits courtesy of QB1 💼#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/vW7ZCOzGvt — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 1, 2022

Earlier this year, Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba became brand ambassadors for Express after the passage of the new name, image and likeness rules for student-athletes.