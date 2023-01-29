Claflin scores a Saturday afternoon victory over Johnson C. Smith

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Claflin players reached double-digit scoring as the Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 67-64 Saturday in CIAA action at Tullis Arena inside the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center.

Junior guard DaiJohn Stewart led the way with a career-high 15 points with five rebounds in the game. Senior guard Allen Hatchett added 10 points while junior guard Jailen Williams added 10 points as well.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 15-4 overall and 7-4 in CIAA play. The team will take a trip outside the conference to Columbia to face Benedict Thursday night in a doubleheader which tips off at 5:30 p.m. with the women's game. The men will tip off around 7:30 p.m.



